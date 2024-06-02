'BlackBerry,' 'Little Bird' Win Big at 2024 Canadian Screen Awards

The Canadian Screen Awards has handed out its 2024 awards, with BlackBerry leading the film section with 14 prizes, and Little Bird leading all TV shows with 13.

Matt Johnson's corporate comedy BlackBerry won Best Motion Picture, while Johnson took home Achievement in Direction. On the acting front, Jay Baruchel won for Performance in a Leading Role in a comedy, while Glenn Howerton won Performance in a Supporting Role in a comedy.

Also on the film front, Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool won two awards, as did Fawzia Mirza's The Queen of My Dreams. Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person took home Best Original Screenplay. Zarrar Kahn's In Flames won the John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award.

At the Canadian Screen Awards Gala on Friday (May 31), director Denis Villeneuve was recognized with the Academy Icon Award.

As for TV, while Little Bird swept many of the drama categories, Best Comedy Series went to Bria Mack Gets a Life, and Sort Of took home four prizes with Children Ruin Everything earning three. Prime Video's Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe won four documentary categories. Comedian Mae Martin won Best Guest Performance in a comedy for their appearance in I Have Nothing.

See the full winners at the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's website.