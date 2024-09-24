Lady Gaga's much-anticipated, still-untitled LG7 is (allegedly) arriving sometime in February, but little monsters won't have to wait that long for new music.
Today, Gaga's announced a new full-length album — jokingly dubbed LG6.5 — arriving this Friday, September 27. Officially called Harlequin, the album is described as a "companion album" to Joker: Folie à Deux, which hits theatres October 4.
It seems like the album will be at least partially made up of covers — "Oh, When the Saints," "World on a String," "If My Friends Could See Me Now" and "That's Life" — that feature in the film.
Find the new album's tracklist below.
Harlequin:
1. Good Morning
2. Get Happy (2024)
3. Oh, When the Saints
4. World on a String
5. If My Friends Could See Me Now
6. That's Entertainment
7. Smile
8. The Joker
9. Folie à Deux
10. Gonna Build a Mountain
11. Close to You
12. Happy Mistake