Lady Gaga's much-anticipated, still-untitled LG7 is (allegedly) arriving sometime in February, but little monsters won't have to wait that long for new music.

Today, Gaga's announced a new full-length album — jokingly dubbed LG6.5 — arriving this Friday, September 27. Officially called Harlequin, the album is described as a "companion album" to Joker: Folie à Deux, which hits theatres October 4.

It seems like the album will be at least partially made up of covers — "Oh, When the Saints," "World on a String," "If My Friends Could See Me Now" and "That's Life" — that feature in the film.

Find the new album's tracklist below.

Harlequin:

1. Good Morning

2. Get Happy (2024)

3. Oh, When the Saints

4. World on a String

5. If My Friends Could See Me Now

6. That's Entertainment

7. Smile

8. The Joker

9. Folie à Deux

10. Gonna Build a Mountain

11. Close to You

12. Happy Mistake

