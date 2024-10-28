Jon Stewart will extend his return to The Daily Show through to the end of 2025.

Comedy Central announced today that Stewart has signed an extension to stay on as a once-a-week host and full-time executive producer of The Daily Show through December 2025.

Regular Daily Show correspondents Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic will continue to rotate hosting duties Tuesday through Thursday each week.

Stewart's part-time return to The Daily Show was announced this past January, following his initial run as host from 1998 to 2015.

His return has seen him host the program every Monday through the 2024 US presidential election cycle, which will culminate with Stewart hosting a live, hour-long special on November 5, Election Day.

"I've truly enjoyed being back working with the incredible team at The Daily Show and Comedy Central. I was really hoping they'd allow me to do every other Monday, but I'll just have to suck it up," Stewart said in a statement.

In Canada, The Daily Show airs on Paramount+ the day after its television premiere.