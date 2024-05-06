Jon Stewart Is "So Fucking Sick" of "Anti-Woke" Culture: "I've Lost Two Words in 35 Years"

Although he recently returned to The Daily Show, Jon Stewart is as tired as you are of people returning to their anti-woke talking points to describe what's going on in comedy right now.

Stewart headlined the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday (May 3) as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival. While he predictably discussed US presidential election stuff, the comedian also bemoaned how he was "so fucking sick" of the concept of "go woke and go broke" [via The Hollywood Reporter].

"What are you losing? 'You can't say anything anymore.' What do you want to say?" Stewart questioned. "Shut the fuck up. And by the way, the people who talk about anti-woke are the biggest fucking pussies you would ever find," he said, going on to specifically call out the controversy surrounding Bud Light's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Stewart continued, "I'm just so tired of it. The woke shit, you lose nothing. I'm a comedian. I've lost two words in 35 years. Honestly, are you that fucking unimaginative that you can't figure it out?"

Among the latest comedy icons to ride the anti-woke cultural wave as a scapegoat is Jerry Seinfeld, who said last month that "the extreme left" and "P.C. crap" are killing TV comedy. "When you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups — 'Here's our thought about this joke.' Well, that's the end of your comedy," he explained during a press tour for his Pop-Tarts movie.