Jon Stewart Returns to ‘The Daily Show’ as Part-Time Host Through Presidential Election

Nearly a decade after his departure, Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show as an executive producer and part-time host.

Starting February 12, Stewart will rejoin the long-running Comedy Central program as host every Monday through the 2024 US Election cycle, with a rotating lineup of The Daily Show News Team handling duties the rest of the week.

Stewart will executive produce the series alongside showrunner and executive producer Jen Flanz Monday through Thursday each week.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honoured to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a release. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."

Stewart exited The Daily Show in 2015, and was succeeded as host by Trevor Noah. After Noah left the series in December 2022, the program featured a rotating roster of guest hosts, including Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, Hasan Minhaj, Desus Nice and more.

In 2021, Stewart launched new show The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+. The program ran for two seasons before its cancellation, reportedly due to creative differences bewteen Stewart and Apple, was announced last October.

In Canada, The Daily Show airs on Paramount+ the day after its television premiere.