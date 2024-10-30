We're finally coming upon hibernation season. After Halloween festivities are done and dusted, the real scariness of it still being dark when you wake — and as soon as you're done work — sets in, and the only reasonable thing you can do is get as cozy as humanly possible. Thankfully, Paramount+ has your indoor-cat entertainment needs covered with a slate of brand new arrivals for the month of November.
Headlining this month's fresh picks is the new (and final) season of beloved Taylor Sheridan cattle-ranching drama Yellowstone, premiering on November 10. Sheridan also co-created the new Paramount+ original series, Landman, based on the Boomtown podcast and starring Demi Moore, arriving on November 17.
Another new original adaptation is The Agency — a take on the hit French drama The Bureau — which premiers on November 29. It stars Michael Fassbender as a CIA operative who must begin to reckon with his true identity after years undercover. Get a similarly beneath-the-mask look at the boy band phenomenon with Larger Than Life, as well as multi-platinum hitmaker French Montana's life in The French Montana Story: For Khadija.
If you're one of those people who immediately jumps into Christmas mode as soon as the final pumpkins have been smashed, holiday movies will be hung on the homepage fireplace throughout the month. For creature comforts minus the tinsel, the best high school movie ever made and a bunch of Jackass franchise instalments will also be available for your streaming pleasure.
Find the full list of Paramount+ November new arrivals below, and don't forget to check out what else is next on streaming on MUBI, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.
November 1
Welcome to Christmas
Ridiculousness
November 5
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass Number Two
Jackass 3
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
November 8
Lights Out
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
The Real CSI: Miami
November 10
Yellowstone, S5
November 12
MTV Europe Music Awards 2024
Larger Than Life: The Reign of the Boy Band
The Equalizer
Blaze and the Monster Machines, new episode block
November 15
Chief of Station
A Rose for Christmas
November 17
Landman *
November 19
Troy
Office Christmas Party
The Loud House: the Really Loud House, new episode block
The French Montana Story: For Khadija
November 22
Thelma
PD True, S2
Double Holiday
November 26
Collateral
Draft Day
Superbad
Monster High, new episode block
November 29
The Agency *
* Paramount+ original