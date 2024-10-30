We're finally coming upon hibernation season. After Halloween festivities are done and dusted, the real scariness of it still being dark when you wake — and as soon as you're done work — sets in, and the only reasonable thing you can do is get as cozy as humanly possible. Thankfully, Paramount+ has your indoor-cat entertainment needs covered with a slate of brand new arrivals for the month of November.

Headlining this month's fresh picks is the new (and final) season of beloved Taylor Sheridan cattle-ranching drama Yellowstone, premiering on November 10. Sheridan also co-created the new Paramount+ original series, Landman, based on the Boomtown podcast and starring Demi Moore, arriving on November 17.

Another new original adaptation is The Agency — a take on the hit French drama The Bureau — which premiers on November 29. It stars Michael Fassbender as a CIA operative who must begin to reckon with his true identity after years undercover. Get a similarly beneath-the-mask look at the boy band phenomenon with Larger Than Life, as well as multi-platinum hitmaker French Montana's life in The French Montana Story: For Khadija.

If you're one of those people who immediately jumps into Christmas mode as soon as the final pumpkins have been smashed, holiday movies will be hung on the homepage fireplace throughout the month. For creature comforts minus the tinsel, the best high school movie ever made and a bunch of Jackass franchise instalments will also be available for your streaming pleasure.

Find the full list of Paramount+ November new arrivals below, and don't forget to check out what else is next on streaming on MUBI, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.

November 1

Welcome to Christmas

Ridiculousness

November 5

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass Number Two

Jackass 3

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

November 8

Lights Out

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

The Real CSI: Miami



November 10

Yellowstone, S5

November 12

MTV Europe Music Awards 2024

Larger Than Life: The Reign of the Boy Band

The Equalizer

Blaze and the Monster Machines, new episode block



November 15

Chief of Station

A Rose for Christmas



November 17

Landman *

November 19

Troy

Office Christmas Party

The Loud House: the Really Loud House, new episode block

The French Montana Story: For Khadija



November 22

Thelma

PD True, S2

Double Holiday



November 26

Collateral

Draft Day

Superbad

Monster High, new episode block



November 29

The Agency *

* Paramount+ original