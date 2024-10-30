While spooky season is almost at its end, MUBI still has a few frightful treats up its sleeve for November — namely its marquee acquisition of The Substance, a thus-far very much lauded return to the upper echelon of horror cinema, bolstered by the talents of Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

That title technically arrives in October (Halloween, specifically), but you'll have plenty of time to watch it in the post-spooky era ahead — that is, if your Thursday night plans get in the way of good old-fashioned body-horror screentime.

More blood comes as part of this month's "Bret Pack" programming (celebrating American author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis), with The Rules of Attraction and The Canyons streaming now, and American Psycho arriving tastefully thick and watermarked on November 1.

Additionally, the streamer is paying homage to American-Canadian Indigenous filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin in November, with the arrival of three films from her oeuvre: Mother of Many Children, Incident at Restigouche, and, an essential watch for all Canadians, Kanehsatake, 270 Years of Resistance.

Check out all the arrivals below, and find out what's happening at Paramount+, Disney+, Netflix and more this month here.

October 31

The Substance

November 1

Mother of Many Children

Incident at Restigouche

Kanehsatake, 270 Years of Resistance

Four Unloved Women, Adrift on a Purposeless Sea, Experience the Ecstasy of Dissection

American Psycho

November 22

Witches