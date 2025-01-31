Netflix Canada is about to have way less exciting stunts. The streaming service has announced the films that will be exiting the platform in February 2025, and it includes a pile of Mission: Impossible movies.

Netflix will be losing the first, second, fifth and sixth Mission: Impossible movies. (It already didn't have the third and fourth.)

Beyond that, Netflix will soon be lacking two Kingsman movies, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Gladiator and Happy Gilmore. On the TV front, it will lose Black Lightning and the Canadian police procedural 19-2.

See the titles Netflix Canada is losing next month below. See everything arriving on the streamer (as well as Prime Video, Disney+ and more) here.

Leaving Netflix in February 2025:

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (February 1)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (February 7)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (February 7)

Black Lightning: Seasons 1–4 (February 8)

Gladiator (February 14)

Mission: Impossible (February 14)

Mission: Impossible II (February 14)

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (February 14)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (February 14)

19-2: Seasons 1–3 (February 15)

Happy Gilmore (February 15)