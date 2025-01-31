Here's Everything Leaving Netflix Canada in February 2025

Including four 'Mission: Impossible' instalments, two 'Kingsman' films and 'Happy Gilmore'

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jan 31, 2025

Netflix Canada is about to have way less exciting stunts. The streaming service has announced the films that will be exiting the platform in February 2025, and it includes a pile of Mission: Impossible movies.

Netflix will be losing the first, second, fifth and sixth Mission: Impossible movies. (It already didn't have the third and fourth.)

Beyond that, Netflix will soon be lacking two Kingsman movies, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Gladiator and Happy Gilmore. On the TV front, it will lose Black Lightning and the Canadian police procedural 19-2.

See the titles Netflix Canada is losing next month below. See everything arriving on the streamer (as well as Prime Video, Disney+ and more) here.

Leaving Netflix in February 2025:

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (February 1)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (February 7)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (February 7)
Black Lightning: Seasons 1–4 (February 8)
Gladiator (February 14)
Mission: Impossible (February 14)
Mission: Impossible II (February 14)
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (February 14)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (February 14)
19-2: Seasons 1–3 (February 15)
Happy Gilmore (February 15)

