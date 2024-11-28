The time has come to finally admit it: Autumn is over. The days are shorter, the wind is colder and that first real snow is officially on its way. It's not all doom and gloom though — maybe you're a winter person! It's more likely that you're not, but even then there are silver linings on all those naked branches and 5 p.m. sundowns.

Paramount+ has your back like a down puffer, here just in time with a whole bunch of new shows, new episodes and old favourites.

December is kicking off correctly over at Paramount+, with It's a Wonderful Life and Scrooge ushering in the season on the first of the month. And the holiday cheer isn't slowing down from there, with Spongebob & Sandy's Country Christmas and Surviving Christmas coming in hot on December 2 and 3, respectively.

For those stragglers still clinging to the Halloween spirit, there's The Exorcism arriving on December 6, followed by Dexter: Original Sin and Maxxxine arriving December 13.

And for the TV heads, new episodes of Yellowstone, Landman, Caught in the Act and more are arriving later in the month, alongside all six seasons of Community.

Check out the full list of new arrivals to Paramount+ below. You can also find out what's coming to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, CBC Gem, MUBI and more here.

December 1

It's a Wonderful Life

Scrooged

Yellowstone, New Episode

Landman, New Episode

Lioness, New Episode

December 2

Spongebob & Sandy's Country Christmas

December 3

AS1ONE: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey

Surviving Christmas

December 6

The Dead Don't hurt

The Exorcism

The Collective

The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI

The Agency, New Episode

December 7

Freediver

December 8

What Happens Later

Holly Jolly Homicide

Yellowstone, New Episode

Landman, New Episode

Lioness, New Episode

December 10

3:10 to Yuma

The Hitman's Bodyguard

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block

December 11

Isle of MTV: Malta 2024

December 13

Dexter: Original Sin

Maxxxine

All the Lost Ones

The Agency, New Episode

December 15

Poolman

Yellowstone, New Episode

Landman, New Episode

Lioness, New Episode

December 17

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights

Community, Season 1–6

December 20

Caught in the Act, Season 3A

First Shift

December 26

The Road Trip

December 27

Ranchland Listings

The Agency, New Episode