The time has come to finally admit it: Autumn is over. The days are shorter, the wind is colder and that first real snow is officially on its way. It's not all doom and gloom though — maybe you're a winter person! It's more likely that you're not, but even then there are silver linings on all those naked branches and 5 p.m. sundowns.
Paramount+ has your back like a down puffer, here just in time with a whole bunch of new shows, new episodes and old favourites.
December is kicking off correctly over at Paramount+, with It's a Wonderful Life and Scrooge ushering in the season on the first of the month. And the holiday cheer isn't slowing down from there, with Spongebob & Sandy's Country Christmas and Surviving Christmas coming in hot on December 2 and 3, respectively.
For those stragglers still clinging to the Halloween spirit, there's The Exorcism arriving on December 6, followed by Dexter: Original Sin and Maxxxine arriving December 13.
And for the TV heads, new episodes of Yellowstone, Landman, Caught in the Act and more are arriving later in the month, alongside all six seasons of Community.
Check out the full list of new arrivals to Paramount+ below.
December 1
It's a Wonderful Life
Scrooged
Yellowstone, New Episode
Landman, New Episode
Lioness, New Episode
December 2
Spongebob & Sandy's Country Christmas
December 3
AS1ONE: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey
Surviving Christmas
December 6
The Dead Don't hurt
The Exorcism
The Collective
The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI
The Agency, New Episode
December 7
Freediver
December 8
What Happens Later
Holly Jolly Homicide
Yellowstone, New Episode
Landman, New Episode
Lioness, New Episode
December 10
3:10 to Yuma
The Hitman's Bodyguard
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Rock Paper Scissors, New Episode Block
December 11
Isle of MTV: Malta 2024
December 13
Dexter: Original Sin
Maxxxine
All the Lost Ones
The Agency, New Episode
December 15
Poolman
Yellowstone, New Episode
Landman, New Episode
Lioness, New Episode
December 17
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
Community, Season 1–6
December 20
Caught in the Act, Season 3A
First Shift
December 26
The Road Trip
December 27
Ranchland Listings
The Agency, New Episode