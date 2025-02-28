If you're like me and lost track of the MCU a couple of years ago, now would be the time to tune back in: Daredevil will be Born Again in a new series, which leads the Disney+ Canada lineup in March 2025.
This month also sees the launch of crime comedy series Deli Boys, plus new episodes of Pixar's softball series Win or Lose and the political thriller Paradise. There are also episodes from many of the usual Disney shows: Family Guy, American Dad and Abbott Elementary.
See Disney+ Canada's lineup below. All of the streaming options for March 2025, including Netflix, Prime Video and more, are here.
March 1
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Medalist (New Episode)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (All Episodes)
March 3
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
March 4
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (Two-Episode Premiere) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
Paradise (New Episode)
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
March 5
Ishura (S2, New Episode)
Win or Lose (New Episodes)
March 6
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
Deli Boys (All Episodes)
The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)
March 7
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Another You
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
March 8
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Medalist (New Episode)
March 9
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S2, All Episodes)
March 10
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
March 11
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
March 12
Ishura (S2, New Episode)
Meet the Pickles - The Making of Win or Lose
Win or Lose (New Episodes)
March 13
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
Control Freak
The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)
March 14
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
The Hardy Boys (S3, All Episodes)
March 15
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Medalist (New Episode)
March 17
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
March 18
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
March 19
Gannibal (S2, Two-Episode Premiere)
Good American Family (Two-Episode Premiere)
High Potential (S1, All Episodes)
Hyper Knife (Two Episode Premiere)
Ishura (S2, New Episode)
UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, All Episodes)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S2, New Episodes)
March 20
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)
O'Dessa
March 21
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
March 22
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Medalist (New Episode)
March 23
Scamanda (All Episodes)
March 24
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)
March 25
American Dad (S20, New Episode)
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
Tracker (S2, New Episode)
March 26
Beyblade X (S1, New Episodes)
Gannibal (S2, New Episodes)
Good American Family (New Episode)
Hyper Knife (New Episode)
Ishura (S2, New Episode)
March 27
Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)
The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)
March 28
9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
March 29
Buried Hearts (New Episode)
Medalist (New Episode)
March 30
Selenkay (S2, All Episodes)
March 31
Family Guy (S23, New Episode)