If you're like me and lost track of the MCU a couple of years ago, now would be the time to tune back in: Daredevil will be Born Again in a new series, which leads the Disney+ Canada lineup in March 2025.

This month also sees the launch of crime comedy series Deli Boys, plus new episodes of Pixar's softball series Win or Lose and the political thriller Paradise. There are also episodes from many of the usual Disney shows: Family Guy, American Dad and Abbott Elementary.

See Disney+ Canada's lineup below. All of the streaming options for March 2025, including Netflix, Prime Video and more, are here.

March 1

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Medalist (New Episode)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (All Episodes)

March 3

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

March 4

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (Two-Episode Premiere) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Paradise (New Episode)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

March 5

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

Win or Lose (New Episodes)

March 6

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

Deli Boys (All Episodes)

The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)

March 7

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Another You

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

March 8

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Medalist (New Episode)

March 9

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S2, All Episodes)

March 10

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

March 11

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

March 12

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

Meet the Pickles - The Making of Win or Lose

Win or Lose (New Episodes)

March 13

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

Control Freak

The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)

March 14

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

The Hardy Boys (S3, All Episodes)

March 15

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Medalist (New Episode)

March 17

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

March 18

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

March 19

Gannibal (S2, Two-Episode Premiere)

Good American Family (Two-Episode Premiere)

High Potential (S1, All Episodes)

Hyper Knife (Two Episode Premiere)

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, All Episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S2, New Episodes)

March 20

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)

O'Dessa

March 21

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

March 22

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Medalist (New Episode)

March 23

Scamanda (All Episodes)

March 24

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)

March 25

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again (New Episode) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

March 26

Beyblade X (S1, New Episodes)

Gannibal (S2, New Episodes)

Good American Family (New Episode)

Hyper Knife (New Episode)

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

March 27

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

The Kardashians (S6, New Episode)

March 28

9-1-1 (S8, New Episode)

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

March 29

Buried Hearts (New Episode)

Medalist (New Episode)

March 30

Selenkay (S2, All Episodes)

March 31

Family Guy (S23, New Episode)