Elliot Page and Rufus Wainwright are among the 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians being honoured at tonight's inaugural PTP Pink Awards at the Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto.

As CBC reports, media company Pink Triangle Press — publisher of Xtra Magazine — have organized the gala and annual awards to recognize the achievements and activism of queer Canadians. Each recipient has chosen a community organization, which will benefit from $5,000, a portion of the proceeds from a silent auction, and a spot in a media campaign.

Hosted by Canada's Drag Race Season 1 winner and pop artist Priyanka, the event will see performances from Wainwright, recent Polaris Music Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher and Katie Tupper. Other participants in the festivities include hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin, activist Latoya Nugent and Phamous Characters entrepreneur Salah Bachir, who will receive a legacy award for philanthropy.

"This is about recognizing and celebrating 2SLGBTQIA+ people and organizations that bring positive change in our communities," Pink Triangle Press executive director and CEO David Walberg said in a press release about the PTP Pink Awards, adding that it will be a "celebratory evening of pure queer joy."

