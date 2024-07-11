Elliot Page Comes Home After Coming Out in 'Close to You' Trailer

The film hits theatres on August 16

Photo courtesy of TIFF

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jul 11, 2024

After having its TIFF debut last year, Elliot Page's Close to You is finally hitting wide release on August 16, and now, we have a trailer.

Page and the movie's director, Dominic Savage, penned the script, which follows a trans man as he embarks from Toronto on his journey home to Cobourg to visit family for the first time since his transition. There, his family struggles to adapt to his identity, with his mother admitting that she still thinks of him as her "little girl."

The film also stars Hillary Baack, Wendy Crewson, Peter Outerbridge, Alex Paxton-Beesley, Sook-Yin Lee and Daniel Maslany.

Watch the trailer below.

