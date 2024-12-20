Boys, gals, and non-binary pals, Victoria's 'Riptide'. If you find yourself a kindred spirit with Vic – or a fellow member of the 'Where you been, loca?' club – you might just be a future BA (Hons) Musical Theatre student at LASALLE. The world of musical theatre is diverse and colourful, with new musical works being brought alive everywhere by performers, directors, choreographers, designers and musicians. Develop your unique creative voice and become a future professional with a rich and nuanced understanding of theatre arts, performance, history and culture. RSVP for #LASALLEOpenHouse 2025, happening on 17 and 18 January 2025, and discover how you can make it all happen through our undergraduate programmes. ✨𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲.𝗰𝗼𝗺✨ #ArtsOrNothing #lifeinLASALLE #studentlife #artschoolthings #artschoollife #LASALLESODT #musicaltheatre #musicaltheatrestudent #theatrelife #theatrekid #musicalhangers Video by Victoria Lam. 'Riptide' by Vance Joy.