Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival Gets Shane Gillis, Andrew Schulz for 2024 Edition

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns to venues across Canada this summer, and organizers have revealed more of the lineup set to take over Edmonton's Kinsmen Park from July 12 to 14.

The three-night event will be led off by a co-headlining bill of comedian, actor and podcaster Andrew Schulz and Shane Gillis — the recent SNL host who isn't being slowed by any perceived "cancel culture" after his racist and homophobic comments resurfaced in 2019.

That duo will lead off a weekend that will also feature performances by Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings and Steph Tolev on Sunday, July 14. Organizers have yet to reveal a lineup for Saturday, July 13.

"As comedy fans, first and foremost, we are so excited to have Andrew and Shane co-headlining this night at GOCF," festival producer Brennan McFaul shared in a statement. "These are two of the brightest and most popular next generation of comedy legends, and Edmonton gets them both on the same night in what will surely be a once-in-a-lifetime show for their fans."

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will also make its return to Calgary, Halifax and Vancouver this summer, while new events have been added for 2024 in Winnipeg, London, Ottawa, and Spokane, WA.

Last year, the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival was inundated with complaints from Vancouver attendees following a "super short" standup set from headliner Kevin Hart.