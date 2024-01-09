Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Responds to Backlash over Taylor Swift, 'Barbie' Jokes: "I Still Loved What I Did"

The 2024 Golden Globes have come and gone, but the mass second-hand embarrassment from watching host Jo Koy's jokes fall flat remains. The comedian and actor acknowledged it in real time as he went off script to defend himself during his monologue, telling the audience, "I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? ... I wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at."
While some of his bits landed, digs at Taylor Swift's airtime on NFL broadcasts and the premise of Barbie were met with silence, a glare from Swift and what looked like a pity laugh from Margot Robbie.
Koy responded yesterday after getting the chance to sleep on it, telling Good Morning America that he didn't expect the job to be so hard.
"It's a tough room. It was a hard job, I'm not gonna lie. Getting that gig and then having the amount of time that we had to prepare, that was a crash course ... I'd be lying if it doesn't hurt," he said of the backlash that he's received. "I hit a little moment there [during the monologue] where I was just like, 'Ah. Hosting is a tough gig.' Yes, I am a stand-up comic, but that hosting position is a different style. It's not the same style."
He went on to defend the Swift joke, which has been met with outrage by Swifties worldwide.
"It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL," he said. "I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn't have to do that. So it was more of a jab towards the NFL. It just didn't come out that way."
Koy also once again shifted blame to his lack of preparation, given that he was offered the job just two weeks prior to the show itself.
"We just had 10 days to try and write something for this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I gotta say that I still loved what I did," he explained.
Ultimately, although it seems unlikely that he'd try his hand at hosting again — and probably wouldn't be invited back anyway — Koy said that he's grateful for the experience.
"I had fun. It was a moment I'll always remember."
Watch Koy's full opening monologue and ill-fated Swift joke below.
