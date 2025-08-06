Of course someone's bound to ruin it given all the media attention, but in this moment, something remarkable has happened: not only has yet another adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells sci-fi novel been made, but it's a film — released in the year 2025 — starring Ice Cube, and it currently has achieved a zero-percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In this take on the tale, Ice Cube plays a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officer named Will Radford who works for a government surveillance program that is seemingly monitoring and collecting data from everyone on Earth. He helps the FBI in their pursuit of an anonymous, cloak-wearing hacker known as "Disruptor," and then meteors containing fighting machines start pelting the planet and attacking humans — as the result of what Bradford and his NASA friend (Eva Longoria) conclude is an alien invasion.

Sounds good, right? Well, the reviewers haven't taken too kindly to it, with one critic writing that War of the Worlds "not only fails at entertaining, but fails at being a movie itself." There have been so many adaptations of this story, yet the critical consensus is pretty clear that this is easily the worst one.

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., has come to the defence of his father's film on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, explaining that it was "shot during the pandemic" and "released 5 years later" — which seems more than a little redundant, given how, based on the trailer alone, nothing has ever been more obviously filmed in 2020.

Considering the abundance of desktop and FaceTime screen recordings (and military stock footage), it seems like War of the Worlds was indeed shot remotely, which is no longer fashionable in an era where every institution is urging us to pretend COVID-19 doesn't exist. It's also a Universal Pictures feature and is being released exclusively on Prime Video, since its premise would have Amazon and mass surveillance come to the rescue. Yay! Notably, at least this was probably early enough into the pandemic that Ice Cube didn't have to miss out on the opportunity because of his refusal to get vaccinated.

If you too are compelled by all that is terrible, you can check out the War of the Worlds trailer below — where one of the taglines is literally, "It's worse than you think."