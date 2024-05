Bruce McCulloch and Arkells' Max Kerman Have Co-Produced a Sketch Comedy Show

film a Tim Hortons commercial

It's time to play CanCon MadLibs! What if Kids in the Hall 's Bruce McCulloch teamed up with... Max Kerman of Arkells to...produce a sketch comedy show? Stranger things have definitely happened, and now The Dessert is set to premiere on Crave on July 7.Starring Jillian Smart, Isabella Campbell and Shane Cunningham, a new TV series — co-produced by McCulloch, Kerman and Arkells' right-hand, Ashley Poitevin — will join the streaming service's sketch comedy lineup next month. Cunningham is also a co-creator of The Dessert, and is one of the hosts of the The Best Hang podcast with Kerman.