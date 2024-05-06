Kids in the Hall's Bruce McCulloch Plots BC Tour

Kids in the Hall's Bruce McCulloch has been on a tear through the US with his one-man comedy show, Tales of Bravery & Stupidity, and now he's planning a trek under that banner through BC this summer.

After a run of dates in California this month, the comedian will head north of the border to perform at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on June 28. From there, he'll make his way to Victoria for a show at McPherson Playhouse on the 29th, followed by Kelowna's Kelowna Community Theatres on the 30th.

Tales is said to combine McCulloch's "knack for elfin' funny observations with his humanistic yearnings, looking at the bravely stupid things he's done — and things we all do — to make sense of our messy lives."

Tickets are on sale now here via MODO Live. Check the Canadian schedule below.

Bruce McCulloch 2024 Canadian Tour Dates:

06/28 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

06/29 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse

06/30 Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatres