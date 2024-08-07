While he remains our lone respite from the swagless, the lighthouse that is Adam Sandler also wants to remind you that a Netflix comedy special can be more than just transphobic commentary under the guise of jokes: he has announced his first stand-up special in six years, since 2018's 100% Fresh.

Adam Sandler: Love You hits Netflix on August 27, and sees Sandler reunite with Josh Safdie, making his comedy special directorial debut. It's the latest in a long line of collaborations between Sandler and Safdie, as well as his brother Benny, who first directed the actor in Uncut Gems. (Can anyone else only pronounce it the Julia Fox way now?) Sandler also starred in the brothers' 2020 short film Goldman v. Silverman and is helming another Netflix project — set in the world of sports memorabilia — with them, and possibly Megan Thee Stallion.

"I talk a lot and then I sing, and we do a bunch of shit," the comedian explains to the audience in the brief trailer for Love You, which you can watch below. That presumably sums up the gist of the special, and honestly? We're here for it.