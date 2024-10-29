streams
TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Shares New Solo Song "Magnetic"
PUBLISHED Oct 29, 2024
TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe has announced he'll make his solo debut in 2025 with a new LP on Sub Pop Records. Ahead of his...
Tyler, the Creator Shares "Thought I Was Dead" Video
PUBLISHED Oct 26, 2024
Tyler, the Creator has shared another taste of his album 'CHROMAKOPIA': the video for "Thought I Was Dead" is out now. The song emphasizes...
SILLY Drift Away in Pop-Punk Fever Dream on Hour-Long 'Some Views' Mixtape
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
Following SILLY's recent debut album, '0 Views,' Montreal pop-punk experimenter Josiah Hughes is already back with another hour of music in...
Kandle Faces the Final Frontier on "Little Bit Longer"
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
In conjunction with today's release of 'Danger to Dream,' Kandle has shared a Star Trek-inspired music video for "Little Bit Longer." The...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Milk & Bone, Alessia Cara, TOBi, Peach Pit
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
With Halloween having precariously found itself on a Thursday this year, there will simply have to be two "Halloweekends" of activity. We...
Megan Thee Stallion Reunites with Spiritbox for New Single "TYG"
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
In an unexpected and genre-melding collaboration, Megan Thee Stallion has yet another new song with Spritibox. "TYG" — the eighth track on...
The Beaches Share 'Bud Stage' Documentary
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2024
Grab your wine guitars — the Beaches have shared a short documentary about the lead-up to their headlining show at Budweiser Stage. Running...
Devours Ushers in Next Era with New Single "Swordswallower (Zendaya's Fortress)"
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2024
Vancouver-based synthpop mastermind Devours has launched us into his next era with the release of new single "Swordswallower (Zendaya's...