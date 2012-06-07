Short Film Fest
X-Ray Spex
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
With a rather diverse group of shorts, this program ranges from the stoner-inspired to one man's meaning of life, sprinkled with a revealin...
Christmas in June
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
Christmas is generally a time for celebration, so how better to celebrate short films than by a short film program dedicated to the season?...
Date Night
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
Stories of being dumped, chance meetings in a foreign land, discussions of pre-marital sex, keeping promises to yourself or your partner an...
For Shorts and Giggles
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
Comedy can be difficult, and certainly isn't for everyone. It's one thing to read a script and expect an audience to laugh, it's quite anot...
Laughter Without Borders
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
Comedy is certainly subjective and what one may find amusing another may not. The Laughter Without Borders short film program has several h...
Short Dramatic Films
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
The short dramatic films program is rather diverse, ranging from the will of the human spirit to overcome hardship and survive to the trial...
Official Selection: Who's Your Dada?
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
Very rarely surreal, as the program's title implies, this collection of shorts primarily targets notions of identity in relation to authori...
Official Selection: Iron Ladies
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
As implied by the title, this collection of shorts features female protagonists and implicitly female narratives either denying catharsis o...