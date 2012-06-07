Short Film Fest
Shorts for Shorties: Flick-Nic
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
Animals, monsters, fireflies and whimsically peppy tunes do their best to entertain throughout this kid-friendly program. But beyond appeal...
Official Selection: Superfans
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
While having an appreciation for genres and styles of times past is a natural and logical thing for any film lover, the instinct to obsess...
Official Selection: The Family Compact
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
In one way or another, each one of the shorts in this program addresses the nature of home and family around the world. Mostly, they tackle...
Scene Not Herd
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
This year's crop of music videos has its fair share of high profile and concept-driven offerings. That inescapable, covered-to-death hit by...
Sci-Fi: Out There
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
Tucked between the mediocre 88:88, which wastes a decent build-up of paranoid tension on typical alien abduction flood light effects, and t...
Animation Spotlight: Studio Film Bilder
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
These eight shorts from Studio Film Bilder vary so widely in style and content that it's surprising there's a connection beyond being anima...
Shorts for Shorties: Mission to the Milky Way
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
While some children's movies have proven to be comprehensive, thematically rich tapestries communicating complex issues in a straightforwar...
Super 16 Anarkino
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2012
Fostering some of the world's brightest new filmmakers, Super 16 is the leading independent film school out of Denmark. The school is run a...