SappyFest
SappyFest Gets Julie Doiron, Century Egg for 26-Hour Online Broadcast
PUBLISHED Jul 28, 2021
SappyFest is returning this summer for a special virtual edition. Today organizers announced what they are calling "SAPPYFEST: INFINITE VAR...
Aquakultre
Sappyfest, Sackville NB, August 4
PUBLISHED Aug 5, 2019
Halifax-based hip-hop artist Lance Sampson, better known as Aquakultre, is still riding high after winning the 2018 CBC Searchlight contest...
WHOOP-Szo
Sappyfest, Sackville NB, August 4
PUBLISHED Aug 5, 2019
It's easy to get lost amidst WHOOP-Szo's maelstrom of massive riffs, and lead singer Adam Sturgeon's voice often adds to the chaos. But it...
Julie Doiron
Sappyfest, Sackville NB, August 4
PUBLISHED Aug 5, 2019
It's hard to make a non-house show feel like a house show, but Julie Doiron pulled it off with her solo performance at Sackville's Vogue Ci...
Julie Aubé
Sappyfest, Sackville NB, August 3
PUBLISHED Aug 4, 2019
Though New Brunswick is Canada's only officially bilingual province, Sappyfest does have a strong Anglophone slant, so singer-songwriter Ju...
Apollo Ghosts
Sappyfest, Sackville NB, August 3
PUBLISHED Aug 4, 2019
Vancouver singer-songwriter Adrian Teacher has put out a ton of material with a series of projects, including COOL TV and Adrian Teacher an...
Shotgun Jimmie
Sappyfest, Sackville NB, August 3
PUBLISHED Aug 4, 2019
It can take time for the Sappyfest crowd to warm up to a performer, as with the previous night's Snotty Nose Rez Kids performance, but Shot...
FET.NAT
Sappyfest, Sackville NB, August 2
PUBLISHED Aug 3, 2019
When you've spent your whole career operating under a banner of "Rock In Opposition," what do you do when your music suddenly takes off?...