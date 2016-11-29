Pemberton Music Festival
Matt & Kim
Whistler Stage, Pemberton BC, July 18
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2016
The Who's "Baba O'Riley" welcomed the ever-energetic Matt and Kim to Whistler Stage, and a brief taste of "Let Me Clear My Throat" kicked o...
Rae Sremmurd
Bass Camp Stage, Pemberton BC, July 14
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2016
Seizing the stage at 1 a.m. as darkness obscured the postcard views of Pemberton Festival, the evening's last act ended the fest's first ni...
Snoop Dogg
Pemberton Stage, Pemberton BC, July 14
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2016
With acts juggled over four stages, the festivalgoers at Pemberton were forced to spread out in pursuit of their favourite bands. But the s...
Cypress Hill
Mount Currie Stage, Pemberton BC, July 14
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2016
You'd have to be old enough to have gotten your '91 mind blown the first time you heard "The Phuncky Feel One" if you were to recall a time...
Method Man & Redman
Bass Camp Stage, Pemberton BC, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2016
The best rap show of Pemby Fest to this point belongs to a couple of hyperactive, stuck-in-the-'90s potheads whose combined age is 91. Wu...
Miguel
Mount Currie Stage, Pemberton BC, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2016
As the rain splattered the sea of stage-facing heads, Miguel promised "one more song!" — as one does — but then surprised with his final ch...
J. Cole
Pemberton Stage, Pemberton BC, July 15
PUBLISHED Jul 16, 2016
Day 2's headliner stomped onstage at sunset with a mission, spitting venom over the cold, sparse thump of "A Tale of 2 Cities" as the sun b...
Missy Elliott
Pemberton Stage, Pemberton BC, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2015
With mere minutes to go before Missy took the Pemberton Stage, the festival grounds were absolutely rammed waiting for her set to drop. A w...