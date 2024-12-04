news
Spotify Wrapped 2024 Proves That Canadians Have Questionable Taste
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Today is Spotify Wrapped day, meaning that everyone on your timeline will reveal how weird and bad their taste is. It's also the day that...
TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe Featured in New 'Star Wars' Series 'Skeleton Crew'
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
If you missed it, TV on the Radio are very much back. They're coming off of four New York City shows — their first live performances in over...
Sports Team Robbed at Gunpoint Ahead of US Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 3, 2024
Sports Team have been robbed at gunpoint moments into beginning a tour in the United States. The UK outfit shared footage on Instagram...
Noel and Liam Gallagher's Mom "Couldn't Give a Shit" About the Oasis Reunion
PUBLISHED Dec 3, 2024
Noel and Liam Gallagher's mother Peggy was sick of the lads' longstanding feud last we heard, and we've now learned her reaction to...
Timothée Chalamet Offered to Pay Lookalike Contest Fine
PUBLISHED Dec 3, 2024
Just when you thought the definitive Timothée Chalamet-adjacent story of the year was going to be that 'Dune' popcorn bucket or the Glasgow...
Poison the Well Celebrate Debut Album on Anniversary Tour with Better Lovers, Glassjaw, Teenage Wrist
PUBLISHED Dec 3, 2024
Poison the Well delivered their debut album 'The Opposite of December... A Season of Separation' 25 years ago this month, and the...
Village People Singer Denies "Y.M.C.A." Is a "Gay Anthem," Defends Trump’s Use of Song
PUBLISHED Dec 3, 2024
Village People were thankful that Donald Trump's "abusive use" of their music ended upon being voted out of office in 2021, but now that...
My Chemical Romance Issue Statement on Former Drummer's Death
PUBLISHED Dec 3, 2024
Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44. 'TMZ' reports that Bryar was found dead in his home in Tennessee on...