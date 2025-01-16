Pixar is diving deeper into the TV game, as Disney's animation subsidiary has announced its first original series. Win or Lose will premiere on February 19 on Disney+.

The show follows eight characters as they prepare for a championship softball game, with characters including "insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire," per a press release, The series was written and directed by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates; Hobson was a story artist on Toy Story 4 and Elemental; Yates was also a story artist on Toy Story 4, as well as Soul and Cars 3.

The voice cast includes Will Forte, Rosie Foss, Josh Thomson, Milan Elizabeth Ray, Rosa Salazar, Dorien Watson, Izaac Wang, Chanel Stewart, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, Jo Firestone, Flula Borg, Kyleigh Curran, Jaylin Fletcher, Erin Keif, Tom Law, Beck Nolan, Orion Tran and Rhea Seehorn.

See a trailer for Win or Lose below.

Win or Lose is Pixar's first original series, although it's far from their first series, since they've previously spun off numerous franchises (including Toy Story, Cars and Monsters, Inc.) into seasons of TV.