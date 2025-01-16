An exhibition at Michigan State University will tell the story of the Detroit-born genre and its links to Afrofuturism.

The free installation — called Techno: The Rise of Detroit's Machine Music — will run from February 4 to April 30 out of the MSU Museum's temporary location at 311 Abbot in East Lansing, MI.

Alongside artefacts, club speakers, album art, drum machines and more, the main element of the exhibit is an hour-long sound piece by Detroit techno collective Underground Resistance. The music will be paired with video by artist Andrew Charles Edman (also known as ACE).

"Afrofuturism, which fuses African diaspora culture with speculative and futuristic elements, finds a powerful voice in sound," a press release on MSU Museum's website reads. "Detroit's Techno music, a defining genre of Afrofuturism, reflects the city's rich culture and its transformation through industrial and post-industrial eras. By examining Techno's roots, the exhibition uncovers stories of identity, place, and community while celebrating the innovative spirit of Black Detroit."

Check out the exhibition's official poster below.