Here's Everything Coming to MUBI in December 2024
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2024
The days are becoming shorter and shorter and it's finally starting to get cold out! As we ramp up to the holiday season and ignore the...
slowthai and Friend Raped Two Women After a Concert, Court Hears
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2024
Last year, British rapper slowthai was charged with rape and subsequently dropped from the Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds festival lineups...
The Beach Boys Announce 2025 Canadian Tour
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2024
The Beach Boys aren't quite what they once were, with Mike Love remaining as the only original member (and Bruce Johnson as the only other...
Ringo Starr Says Barry Keoghan Is Playing Him in the Beatles Biopics
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2024
When director Sam Mendes's series of Beatles biopics was announced near the beginning of the year, everyone immediately started...
The Weeknd Reveals 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Release Date
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2024
After unveiling its title in September, the Weeknd has revealed the release date for 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' — the follow-up to 2022's 'Dawn FM'...
Grateful Dead Were Planning on Reuniting Prior to Phil Lesh's Death
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2024
The surviving members of the Grateful Dead had long had a CBS This Morning interview on the books to celebrate their upcoming Kennedy Center...
Marilyn Manson Drops Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood, Agrees to Pay Her Attorney Fees
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2024
Back in March of 2022, Marilyn Manson filed a lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood for defamation after she accused him of grooming...
Dead Boys Singer Quits, Says Label Wanted to Use AI to Recreate Late Frontman Stiv Bators's Voice
PUBLISHED Nov 27, 2024
Cleveland punks Dead Boys recently announced a new album with an all-star lineup: founding member Cheetah Chrome on guitar and vocals, Glen...