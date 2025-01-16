Long-running event and streaming series Boiler Room has come under new ownership.

Billboard reports that UK-based festival organizers Superstruct Entertainment officially acquired Boiler Room from ticketing platform DICE.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. DICE, who acquired Boiler Room in 2021, will remain the brand's official ticketing partner.

A statement on the acquisition notes that Boiler Room will "retain its identity with active support for their development through Superstruct's global resources and expertise." [via Billboard]

"As we turn 15 and enter our next stage of growth, we're excited to be partnering with Superstruct for this chapter," Boiler Room founder Blaise Bellville said in a statement. "We feel in good company with their roster of brands, they offer us new opportunities to grow, whilst understanding the importance of staying true to the authenticity that, at its core, is what makes Boiler Room special."

Superstruct Entertainment's events portfolio includes festivals like Field Day, Wacken Open Air, Snowbombing, Mighty Hoopla and more. The company was acquired last June by global investment firms KKR and CVC Capital Partners.