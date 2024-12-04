news
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die Announce 'Harmlessness' Anniversary Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
This summer, the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die released a pair of singles called "Auguries of Guilt" and...
Montreal's ÎLESONIQ Announces John Summit, Illenium as 2025 Headliners
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Montreal's îLESONIQ has unveiled a pair of headliners who will help celebrate their festival's 10th anniversary edition this summer. Today...
Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory Book North American Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Back in October, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory announced their debut self-titled album arriving February 7 through Jagjaguwar...
Charli XCX Shares Her 2024 Spotify Wrapped
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
For many music fans, Spotify Wrapped is arguably one of the most important days of the year, and the hype applies to the artists we listen...
Axl Rose Settles Lawsuit over Sexual Assault Allegations
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and former 'Penthouse' model Sheila Kennedy have reached a private settlement in the sexual assault lawsuit...
Listen to Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman Cover Lucinda Williams on New 'Apple Music Nashville Sessions' EP
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Katie Crutchfield is many things, but perhaps most importantly, she's a Lucinda Williams fan. Crutchfield has performed live with Williams...
Low's Alan Sparhawk Adds Toronto Date to 2025 Tour
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Following the postponement of his US shows supporting Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Low's Alan Sparhawk will continue to tour behind his solo...
U2 Lookalikes Perform Tribute to Bataclan Victims: “A Joke in Very Bad Taste”
PUBLISHED Dec 4, 2024
Almost 10 years ago, U2 were rehearsing for their show at Paris's Bercy Arena when an Eagles of Death Metal concert at the Bataclan concert...