Morgan Wallen Neon Bar Sign Denied by Nashville City Council over Controversies
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
In addition to being due in court this August following his arrest for allegedly throwing a chair off of Eric Church's rooftop bar, Morgan...
Five Must-See Acts at York Region's Aurorapalooza 2024
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Aurorapalooza returns to Town Park in Aurora, ON, on August 17 this year. Organizers have now unveiled this year's lineup, and it just might...
Nelly Furtado Teams Up with Tove Lo and SG Lewis for New Single "Love Bites"
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After an unexpected reappraisal from TikTok over "Say It Right," her 2006 collab with Timbaland, Nelly Furtado is back with a new single...
People Have Feelings About Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
It's been a great week for people who still use Twitter, as there's no better way to farm discourse than for a definitive list of ...
Diddy Facing Sixth High-Profile Sexual Assault Lawsuit in Six Months
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After recently apologizing for ex-girlfriend Cassie's claims of abuse — that he had previously denied were true — in light of an unearthed...
Thomas Mars and Sofia Coppola's Nepo Baby Romy Mars Launches Music Career
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
Romy Mars, the 17-year-old daughter of Sofia Coppola and Phoenix's Thomas Mars, is surely one of the funniest nepo babies around, having...
Carly Rae Jepsen and A. G. Cook Are in the Studio Together
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
A. G. Cook is fresh off the release of his third solo album, 'Britpop,' and eagerly anticipated next month's release of his partner in pop...
Kaytranada Announces Star-Studded New Album 'Timeless' Due Next Month
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After linking up with Mach-Hommy on "#RICHAXXHAITIAN" earlier this month, Kaytranada has confirmed the release of a likewise collaboration...