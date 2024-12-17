Remember the Bloody Beetroots? The man behind the mask — Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo — has just announced the project's 20th anniversary tour, taking place internationally in early 2025.

The trek takes place primarily in the US — save for the book-ending shows in Europe and the UK — though a pair of Canadian performances are scheduled halfway through. No Toronto date on this run just yet; but Vancouver and Montreal will get their serving of beets (and beats) on April 21 and May 1, respectively.

Sir Rifo shared of the anniversary celebrations in a statement:

Looking back on the past 20 years of my career, one word encapsulates it all: Chaos. It's the force that has shaped the Bloody Beetroots, driving every reinvention and defining its evolution. At its core lies a single root — punk — woven into the fabric of electronic music. This fusion wasn't just a creative choice; it was a way to fully articulate my identity, my influences, and my philosophy in sound.

When I started the Bloody Beetroots, it was more than a project — it was a vision. A bold attempt to reconcile two seemingly opposite worlds: the raw rebellion of punk and the boundless energy of electronic music. Growing up immersed in both, I wanted to create something that bridged the gap, something that allowed these influences to coexist naturally. It wasn't just about innovation — it was about finding harmony in the chaos.

The project took shape out of sheer necessity. I needed to break conventions and create a space where my own rules applied. This wasn't easy; it demanded discipline, experimentation, and sacrifice. Yet, staying true to the punk ethos that inspired me has been a responsibility I've embraced with pride. It's a foundation I continue to build on, evolving with every step.

Now, two decades later, the Bloody Beetroots stands as a testament to individuality. It's a voice for those who resist conformity, for those forging paths less travelled. While some may know the name through popular tracks, the heart of the project has always been about pushing boundaries — defying expectations, learning from failure, and celebrating success in equal measure.

As I return, you can expect nothing less than raw honesty, relentless energy, and unapologetic noise. There's still so much to discover, so much to create. The journey is far from over, and there's no better way to embrace what's ahead than to do it together.

Bloody Beetroots recently dropped new single "This Is Blood" with N8NOFACE and Teddy Killerz, the video for which you can watch below. There, you can also find the international tour itinerary.

New project The Bloody Beetroots Forever Pt. 1 & Pt. 2 is expected in 2025.



Bloody Beetroots 2025 Tour Dates:

02/08 London, UK - Dingwalls

02/15 Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium Klub

04/16 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

04/17 Austin, TX - Parish

04/18 Tempe, AZ - Sunbar

04/19 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

04/20 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

04/21 Vancouver, BC - The Red Room

04/23 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

04/24 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

04/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

04/26 Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

04/27 San Diego, CA - Music Box

05/01 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

05/02 New York, NY - Webster Hall

05/03 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

05/04 Detroit, MI - DiamondBack Music Hall

05/30 Hellendoorn, Netherlands - Dauwpop

05/31 Hulst, Netherlands - Vestrock