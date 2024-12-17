Toronto's Dave Clark (Woodshed Orchestra, Rheostatics) has shared a new collaborative charity single, with all Bandcamp proceeds set to benefit the Red Cross.

"Heaven on Earth" was produced by Clark and Michael Ward-Bergeman, who also mixed and mastered the track, which features contributions from local scene faithfuls Lowell Whitty (the Heavyweights Brass Band), Michael Herring, Rebecca Hennessy, Paul Kolinski, Paul Clifford and Olivia Esther.

Despite not necessarily being a holiday song, the track is a sweeping anthem for peace in the vein of other seasonal staples like "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)." Listen to it below.