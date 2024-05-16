Metal and Hardcore
JFA Drummer Mike "Bam-Bam" Sversvold Has Died
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Mike "Bam-Bam" Sversvold — the founding drummer of hardcore punks JFA, who also played in other Phoenix, AZ-area acts like Mighty Sphincter...
Marilyn Manson Is Threatening Us with New Music
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Please, please don't call it a comeback — Marilyn Manson has crawled out of whatever hole he inhabits to tease his following with what...
8 Emerging Canadian Artists You Need to Hear in May 2024
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
We're about a month out from the summer solstice, but it's starting to feel like summer's already here — beers and beaches and sunburns...
Soul Glo Map Out Summer Tour with Upchuck
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
Fresh from an upchuck-filled evening opening for Mannequin Pussy in Toronto, Philadelphia-based hardcore punks Soul Glo have announced some...
Mannequin Pussy Brought ASMR Hardcore to Toronto
Concert Hall, May 11
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
"I have something for your review," Exclaim!'s Online Editor Allie Gregory told me as we spilled onto the street after Mannequin Pussy's Sa...
Fuck the Facts Returned Anew in Toronto
Rivoli, May 10
PUBLISHED May 11, 2024
After an eight-year absence, Ottawa grindcore powerhouses Fuck the Facts returned to Toronto. Since the band's inception in 1997, they've b...
BIG|BRAVE Take 'A Chaos of Flowers' on North American Tour
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
BIG|BRAVE have expanded their 2024 tour plans behind 'A Chaos of Flowers,' mapping out a slate of North American...
Ghost Release Trailer for Feature Film 'Rite Here Rite Now'
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Ghost have announced their own feature film, set to screen in cinemas worldwide for two nights only. Co-directed by the Swedish band's...