British gothic metal giants Paradise Lost have announced a brief run of spring North American tour dates, including a pair of Canadian gigs in Toronto and Montreal.

"We never get to play America as much as we would like to so it's always great to get the opportunity to return," the band said in a statement. "We are all really looking forward to playing these shows, and hope to see you all there."

With support at select dates from Gigan or Trouble, the tour kicks off on May 16 in Milwaukee, WI. Paradise Lost will venture to Canada on May 18 for a Toronto show at Lee's Palace, which they'll follow with a May 20 performance at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre before ending the run on May 24 in Baltimore, MD.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (January 10), following presales getting underway tomorrow (January 9) at 10 a.m. ET. Find the full itinerary below — and Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings database here.

Paradise Lost 2025 Tour Dates:

05/16 Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

05/17 Columbus, OH - The King of Club *

05/18 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace *

05/20 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre ~

05/21 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall ~

05/22 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge ~

05/24 Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

* with Gigan

~ with Trouble

# Draconian Times set