There's nothing more reminiscent of the famous US Weekly "Stars — They're Just Like Us!" column than remembering that no one is immune to bad dates, even if they're Lzzy Hale of Halestorm.

In a recent Guitar Player interview about 10 albums that changed her life, Hale reflected on the time she took a date to a Tool concert and the sequence of events was far from Fibonacci.

Back in the day, her little brother and bandmate Arejay had learned "Schism" on the drums from listening to it on the radio, so Hale got him the band's 2001 landmark album Lateralus for his birthday. "We just devoured it. I ended up getting really into it myself," the musician said.

"I had a shitty waitress job, and I got us tickets to see Tool at Hershey Park. I was so stoked," she remembered. "Then Arejay did something to piss off our parents, so they wouldn't allow him to go. I thought, 'Okay, this could be an opportunity to ask somebody out on a date,' which I did. I asked this guy Nate, and he said yes. I was like, 'Sweet!'"

Hale continued, "We didn't have great seats, but it didn't matter — the show was amazing, I was singing every word. Halfway through, I looked at my date and saw that he had fallen asleep — total deal-breaker for me."

Are you serious? Right in front of Maynard James Keenan's Jenga? Hale added that Arejay still teases her about the incident, reminding her that he wouldn't have fallen asleep. Wear the grudge like a crown of negativity, king.