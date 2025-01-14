Rivers of Nihil will return to North American stages this spring on a month-long headlining tour.
In May and June, the Pennsylvania technical death metal crew will head up the Aggressive Progressive tour with support from Holy Fawn, Inter Arma and Glacial Tomb.
Three Canadian stops are included on the run. The four bands will first play Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on June 3, ahead of closing the run with back-to-back evenings at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (June 21) and Lee's Palace in Toronto (June 22).
"We are stoked to bring the Aggressive Progressive tour to North America," the band comments. "We are also honored to have Holy Fawn, Inter Arma, and Glacial Tomb along with us. Can't wait to see you all."
Tickets and VIP packages for all dates are now on sale.
Rivers of Nihil are due to follow 2021 album The Work with a new LP later this year.
Rivers of Nihil 2025 Tour Dates:
05/22 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
05/23 Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)
05/24 Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
05/25 Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs
05/27 Pontiac, MI - Pike Room @ Crofoot
05/28 Chicago, IL - Reggies
05/29 Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
05/30 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
05/31 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
06/01 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
06/03 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
06/04 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
06/05 Portland, OR - Dantes
06/06 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
06/07 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
06/08 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
06/10 Mesa, AZ - Nile
06/11 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
06/12 Lubbock, TX - Jake's
06/13 Ft. Worth, TX - The Rail
06/14 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
06/15 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
06/17 Nashville, TN - Basement East
06/18 Asheville, NC - Eulogy
06/19 Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
06/20 Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
06/21 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
06/22 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace