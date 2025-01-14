Rivers of Nihil will return to North American stages this spring on a month-long headlining tour.

In May and June, the Pennsylvania technical death metal crew will head up the Aggressive Progressive tour with support from Holy Fawn, Inter Arma and Glacial Tomb.

Three Canadian stops are included on the run. The four bands will first play Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on June 3, ahead of closing the run with back-to-back evenings at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (June 21) and Lee's Palace in Toronto (June 22).

"We are stoked to bring the Aggressive Progressive tour to North America," the band comments. "We are also honored to have Holy Fawn, Inter Arma, and Glacial Tomb along with us. Can't wait to see you all."

Tickets and VIP packages for all dates are now on sale.

Rivers of Nihil are due to follow 2021 album The Work with a new LP later this year.

Rivers of Nihil 2025 Tour Dates:

05/22 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

05/23 Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs)

05/24 Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

05/25 Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

05/27 Pontiac, MI - Pike Room @ Crofoot

05/28 Chicago, IL - Reggies

05/29 Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

05/30 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

05/31 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

06/01 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

06/03 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

06/04 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

06/05 Portland, OR - Dantes

06/06 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

06/07 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

06/08 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

06/10 Mesa, AZ - Nile

06/11 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

06/12 Lubbock, TX - Jake's

06/13 Ft. Worth, TX - The Rail

06/14 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

06/15 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

06/17 Nashville, TN - Basement East

06/18 Asheville, NC - Eulogy

06/19 Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

06/20 Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

06/21 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

06/22 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace