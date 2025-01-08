An Australian property developer has issued an apology for accidentally demolishing the house in Sydney where, unbeknownst to them, AC/DC started.

The home at 4 Burleigh Street that the Young family moved into in 1963, having relocated from Scotland to Australia, was "quietly bulldozed in recent weeks" [via the Herald Sun] as part of Burwood Square Pty Ltd.'s plans to turn it and the neighbouring lot into a residential site worth $28.75 million AUD.

The company bought the house for $5.8 million in February 2023. Back in 1964, eldest son George Young started '60s rock outfit the Easybeats there — and, in 1973, his younger brothers Angus and Malcolm formed AC/DC, with the schoolboy costume still donned by the former having been inspired by his uniform at the nearby Ashfield Boys High School.

Despite being listed on the National Trust List of Historic Homes in 2013, Burwood Square Pty Ltd. general manager Leon Kmita claims to have only known about the house's cultural significance after it was demolished.

"We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property's background with us," he said in a statement. "Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight."

"On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret … we now recognize how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide," the statement continues. "We feel a strong responsibility to honour AC/DC's legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard."

Kmita and his team are apparently working to salvage materials from the site to create a "special space" like a cafe or bar where fans can "gather to celebrate the band's enduring legacy."

"While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story," he added. "To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right."

There was no legal wrongdoing, however; the Burwood Council — who commissioned a mural of Angus and Malcolm to be painted down the road at 12 Burleigh Street as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations last spring — said in a statement that the National Trust Register of Historic Houses does not prevent homes from being knocked down.

"As it is not heritage listed or protected under local or state legislation, and because the National Trust is a community-based, non-government organization, with no statutory authority, the property does not have enforceable protections," the municipality said in a statement to news.com.au. "Burwood Council remains committed to finding new ways to celebrate the Young family and the area's rich musical heritage."