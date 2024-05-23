Latest Coverage
Wyatt C. Louis Finds Growth and Grace on 'Chandler'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Wyatt C. Louis fills their lungs with Chinook winds and breathes new life into the hulking behemoth that is modern indie folk with their de...
Drain Brought Fun, Fury and a Couple Friends to Toronto
Danforth Music Hall, May 22
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Drain are the epitome of what Exodus were talking about in "Bonded by Blood." Not, like, actually, or whatever, but they are the essence of...
'Babes' Takes Baby Steps Toward Comedy Gold
Directed by Pamela Adlon
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Ahead of a promotional screening of Babes in Toronto, co-writer and star Ilana Glazer made a surprise appearance and spoke about the pride...
Oasis Detail 'Definitely Maybe' 30th Anniversary Reissue
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
As Liam Gallagher readies his 30th anniversary tour of 'Definitely Maybe' sans his brother, Oasis have decided a reissue is good enough if...
Cassie Responds to Diddy Assault Video Leak: "Open Your Heart to Believing Victims the First Time"
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
R&B singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, in November, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and...
Hank Azaria Forms Bruce Springsteen Cover Band
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After getting a taste for the music industry in his role on 'The Idol,' Hank Azaria has announced that he'll do the same in real life with...
Clairo Announces Third Album 'Charm,' Shares "Sexy to Someone"
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
To some, Clairo's sophomore album — 2021's Jack Antonoff-produced 'Sling' — felt like it came out of left field. Her 2019 debut 'Immunity' ...
Gulfer Are Calling It Quits
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Following the February release of their impressive fourth album, 'Third Wind,' Montreal's Gulfer have announced that they're calling it...