Goodbye Never Felt So Good at Tokyo Police Club's Joyous Farewell to Toronto
History, November 28
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2024
In June, Exclaim! posted a feature with Tokyo Police Club. In that interview, bass player and lead vocalist Dave Monks and keyboardist...
Vancouver Taylor Swift Fans Without Eras Tour Tickets Banned from "Taylgating" Outside BC Place
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2024
Taylor Swift fans without tickets for the final shows of her historic Eras Tour in Vancouver next week are being discouraged from...
'Flow' Ushers in the Next Wave of Animation
Directed by Gints Zibalodis
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2024
Northern Europe has been the spot for innovation in cinematic animation for some time. Estonia's Sander Joon delivered the dopest short...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Half Moon Run, Boslen, Housewife, Ruby Singh
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2024
November has nearly left us. With year-end list season about to be in full-swing, music releases are finally gearing up to slow down for the...
MIKE Announces New Album, Shares "You're the Only One Watching"
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2024
Earlier this year, MIKE linked up with Tony Seltzer for 'Pinball,' one of our favourite albums of 2024. Now, the New York rapper is back...
Toronto's World News Drop 'A. A. A. F. vol. i' EP
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2024
World News — the hardware electronic duo of Bill Cutbill and Qu Mi — are prepping for their spot in Exclaim!'s Class of 2025 with a new EP...
Here's Everything Leaving Netflix Canada in December 2024
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2024
The holiday season will bring gifts, of course — but other things will be taken away from you. Specifically, some content will be leaving...
BADBADNOTGOOD Add "Intimate" Toronto Concert
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2024
Toronto's BADBADNOTGOOD have announced a hometown show, set to feature a special large ensemble performance of their latest 'Mid Spiral' EP...