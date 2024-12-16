Back in 2022, Viagra Boys released Cave World, which saw them also make the rounds on tour that year and the following one. Now, at the tail end of 2024, the Swedish post-punk outfit have announced their first North American tour dates in two years for 2025 as part of their Infinite Anxiety Tour — including a pair of Canadian performances in Vancouver and Montreal.
UPDATE (12/16 12 p.m. ET): Viagra Boys have added a Toronto date to their infinite anxiety tour of 2025. They'll perform at History on September 20. A presale will run from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET tomorrow, December 17, using the code "Collective." The general on-sale is happening on December 18 at 10 a.m. See the new date in bold below.
After kicking off the new year with sets at Coachella, the band will spend the spring traversing Europe and the UK. The North American leg of the tour kicks off on September 11 with a concert at Vancouver's Malkin Bowl. From there, Viagra Boys weave stateside before returning to Canada for a Montreal gig at MTELUS on September 22 ahead of completing the remainder of the dates in the US, wrapping things up on November 8 in Atlanta, GA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (December 12) at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale happening beforehand on December 11 at 9 a.m. PT. Find the full North American itinerary below.
Viagra Boys 2025 Tour Dates:
09/11 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl
09/12 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
09/14 Portland, OR - Grand Lodge
09/17 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
09/18 Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
09/19 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/20 Toronto, ON - History
09/22 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
09/23 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
09/25 Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage
09/26 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
09/27 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/23 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
10/25 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/27 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
10/28 Denver, CO - The Mission
10/30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/31 Austin, TX - Venue TBA
11/01 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/03 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
11/04 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
11/06 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11/07 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/08 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern