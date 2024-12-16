Back in 2022, Viagra Boys released Cave World, which saw them also make the rounds on tour that year and the following one. Now, at the tail end of 2024, the Swedish post-punk outfit have announced their first North American tour dates in two years for 2025 as part of their Infinite Anxiety Tour — including a pair of Canadian performances in Vancouver and Montreal.

UPDATE (12/16 12 p.m. ET): Viagra Boys have added a Toronto date to their infinite anxiety tour of 2025. They'll perform at History on September 20. A presale will run from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET tomorrow, December 17, using the code "Collective." The general on-sale is happening on December 18 at 10 a.m. See the new date in bold below.

After kicking off the new year with sets at Coachella, the band will spend the spring traversing Europe and the UK. The North American leg of the tour kicks off on September 11 with a concert at Vancouver's Malkin Bowl. From there, Viagra Boys weave stateside before returning to Canada for a Montreal gig at MTELUS on September 22 ahead of completing the remainder of the dates in the US, wrapping things up on November 8 in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (December 12) at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale happening beforehand on December 11 at 9 a.m. PT. Find the full North American itinerary below.

Viagra Boys 2025 Tour Dates:

09/11 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

09/12 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

09/14 Portland, OR - Grand Lodge

09/17 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

09/18 Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at Salt Shed

09/19 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/20 Toronto, ON - History

09/22 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

09/23 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

09/25 Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage

09/26 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/27 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10/23 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

10/25 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/27 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

10/28 Denver, CO - The Mission

10/30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/31 Austin, TX - Venue TBA

11/01 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11/03 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/04 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

11/06 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

11/07 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/08 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern