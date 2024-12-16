Viagra Boys Expand North American Tour

They'll play Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal next September

Photo: Chris Shonting

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Dec 16, 2024

Back in 2022, Viagra Boys released Cave World, which saw them also make the rounds on tour that year and the following one. Now, at the tail end of 2024, the Swedish post-punk outfit have announced their first North American tour dates in two years for 2025 as part of their Infinite Anxiety Tour — including a pair of Canadian performances in Vancouver and Montreal.

UPDATE (12/16 12 p.m. ET): Viagra Boys have added a Toronto date to their infinite anxiety tour of 2025. They'll perform at History on September 20. A presale will run from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET tomorrow, December 17, using the code "Collective." The general on-sale is happening on December 18 at 10 a.m. See the new date in bold below.

After kicking off the new year with sets at Coachella, the band will spend the spring traversing Europe and the UK. The North American leg of the tour kicks off on September 11 with a concert at Vancouver's Malkin Bowl. From there, Viagra Boys weave stateside before returning to Canada for a Montreal gig at MTELUS on September 22 ahead of completing the remainder of the dates in the US, wrapping things up on November 8 in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (December 12) at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale happening beforehand on December 11 at 9 a.m. PT. Find the full North American itinerary below.

Viagra Boys 2025 Tour Dates:

09/11 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl  
09/12 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo  
09/14 Portland, OR - Grand Lodge  
09/17 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre  
09/18 Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at Salt Shed  
09/19 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre  
09/20 Toronto, ON - History
09/22 Montreal, QC - MTELUS  
09/23 Boston, MA - Roadrunner  
09/25 Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage  
09/26 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem  
09/27 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall  
10/23 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater  
10/25 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren  
10/27 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center  
10/28 Denver, CO - The Mission  
10/30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/31 Austin, TX - Venue TBA  
11/01 Dallas, TX - House of Blues  
11/03 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz  
11/04 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel  
11/06 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant  
11/07 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works  
11/08 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern  

