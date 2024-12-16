Last year, UK rapper slowthai — real name Tyron Frampton — and a friend were charged with raping two women at a house party in Oxford. His trial concluded today, and, as reported by The Guardian, both were found not guilty.

Frampton and co-defendant Alex Blake-Walker were cleared on three joint charges of rape, while Blake-Walker was cleared on an additional count of sexual assault.

Since the beginning, both men have denied all charges, claiming that the women consented to the sexual encounter.

In her closing argument, prosecutor Heather Stangoe reportedly told the jury not to be "Wagatha Christies" and attempt to investigate the case themselves beyond the evidence presented in court

"This is not CSI, this is not an American drama – this is a case about real people and things that happened in real life," Stangoe said.

Frampton's lawyer Patrick Gibbs told the jury that his client was a "thoughtful," "modest" man who "throws himself, sometimes recklessly, into life." He also claimed that even if the rapper were acquitted, "he'll be cancelled for the rest of time."