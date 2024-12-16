At this point, anything can become the crossover event of the century, even if there's no line connecting the two dots. This was the case Friday night (December 13) in Boston, where a DJ at an unofficial Disney Channel theme night decided to give alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione a moment in the spotlight.

While playing "He Could Be the One" by Hannah Montana, a montage of different photos of Mangione was displayed behind the DJ, who shouted, "You gotta give the people what they want," as people cheered.

The event itself is called Bop to the Top after the High School Musical banger, which we guess ties this whole thing together since Mangione is suspected of bopping the top guy at UnitedHealthcare.

The event used a video of the moment to promote the rest of its tour on Instagram, but the post has since been deleted. Luckily for us, the internet is forever — watch a clip below.

If Disney Channel DJ theme nights aren't your vibe and you are one of Mangione's numerous thirsters, you could buy a shirt in support of him from death metal band Sanguisugabogg.