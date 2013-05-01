Hot Docs 2013
Special Ed
John Paskievich
PUBLISHED May 1, 2013
No other title could so accurately sum up the subject of filmmaker John Paskievich's suitably impartial glimpse into the life and mind of e...
The Kill Team
Dan Krauss
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2013
In 2010, enthused American patriot—and underweight teenager—Adam Winfield eagerly enlisted in the U.S. Army, excited to uphold...
Just as I Remember
Andrew Moir
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2013
When Just as I Remember director Andrew Moir was four-years-old, his father discovered he had ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or, to som...
Fuck for Forest
Michal Marczak
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2013
Nobel intentions don't amount to squat without a realistic plan of action. The basic idea – film amateur nature porn and make it avai...
Shooting Bigfoot
Morgan Matthews
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2013
By turns uproariously funny, disturbingly sad and downright exhilarating, Shooting Bigfoot jumps headlong into a strange subculture and eme...
The Last Station
Catalina Vergara & Cristian Soto
PUBLISHED Apr 28, 2013
The relevance of comparisons to the works of painter Vilhelm Hammershoi are clear during the opening montage of The Last Station. The resi...
Furever
Amy Finkel
PUBLISHED Apr 28, 2013
It's no wonder the pet industry continues to make billions of dollars each year. Owners pampering their pets in increasingly ridiculous wa...
Mistaken for Strangers
Tom Berninger
PUBLISHED Apr 28, 2013
It's an odd sort of torture to live in the shadow of a successful older brother. As the younger sibling of Matt Berninger-- lead singer of...