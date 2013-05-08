Hot Docs 2013
Sick Birds Die Easy
Nicholas Fackler
PUBLISHED May 8, 2013
A product of naivety, inebriation and youthful hubris, Sick Birds Die Easy is as infuriating as it is impossible to look away from. Nichola...
This Ain't No Mouse Music!
Chris Simon & Maureen Gosling
PUBLISHED May 7, 2013
Chris Strachwitz prefers music that roars. For a sound to capture the German record fanatic's attention, it has to be bursting at the seams...
Just the Right Amount of Violence
John Bang Carlsen
PUBLISHED May 4, 2013
Early in Just the Right Amount of Violence, John Bang Carlsen's coyly pious bit of vérité experimentation, there's a scene where interventi...
Felix Austria!
Christine Beebe
PUBLISHED May 4, 2013
Brian Pfeifle (now known as "Felix" Pfeifle after a legal name change) is, like many modern middle-class homosexuals, a rampant aesthete, t...
Terms and Conditions May Apply
Cullen Hoback
PUBLISHED May 4, 2013
With an estimated 2.4 billion Internet users, companies worldwide are targeting this staggering global community in new ways, scrambling to...
Quality Balls - The David Steinberg Story
Barry Avrich
PUBLISHED May 3, 2013
In a way, the works of director Barry Avrich reflect his background in advertising and marketing perfectly, playing as the sort of uninspir...
Free the Mind
Phie Ambo
PUBLISHED May 3, 2013
As interesting and heartfelt as Phie Ambo's look at the usefulness of treating Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome and Attention Deficit (is it...
The Devil's Lair
Riaan Hendricks
PUBLISHED May 1, 2013
Given unprecedented access to the inner workings of a gang operating in the squalor of Cape Flats, South Africa, Riaan Hendricks offers a l...