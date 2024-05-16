film
Eased CanCon Requirements Will Allow Corus to Lean Into Unscripted Content, Says Exec
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Earlier this week, the news broke that the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) had granted mass media company...
If You Need Trigger Warnings, Judi Dench Wonders Why You Would Go to the Theatre at All
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Trigger warnings, which prepare an audience for distressing content of a particular nature, have become increasingly common in pretty much...
‘The Strangers: Chapter 1' Is Frighteningly Out of Touch
Directed by Renny Harlin
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
It's been a while since I've seen the cabin-in-the-woods subgenre presented without layers of meta self-reflection. That was until I...
John Mulaney's 'Everybody's in L.A.' Is as Chaotic and Confusing as the City Itself
Hosted by John Mulaney
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Hosting a talk show famously takes a little while to get right. Comedians like Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brien took months or even years to...
Shania Twain to Feature on 'Twister' Sequel Soundtrack
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Okay, so apparently they're making a sequel to 'Twister'? Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), 'Twisters' — a "current day chapter" of the...
Streaming Must-Sees (and Must-Skips) in May 2024
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Every now and then the internet's hype for someone or something proves extremely warranted. The explosive love for Conan O'Brien upon the...
Adam Sandler-Led 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Officially Ordered by Netflix
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Adam Sandler will soon swing into action as Happy Gilmore once again, as a hotly anticipated sequel to his 1996 comedy has been ordered by...
Francis Ford Coppola Allegedly Tried Kissing Extras, Smoked Weed "Often" on 'Megalopolis' Set
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Days ahead of his long-awaited, self-financed sci-fi epic Megalopolis premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, it's been alleged that direct...