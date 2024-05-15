film
Watch the 'Dune: Prophecy' Prequel Series' First Trailer
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
HBO Max has decided to capitalize on the momentum of Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptations via a prequel series, which is previewed today wit...
Watch All Four Man Ray Films Restored 100 Years After Their Release in 'Return to Reason' Trailer
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Paris-via-Philadelphia visual artist and filmmaker Man Ray released his largely improvised first film in 1923, and to celebrate the 100-yea...
Billy Corgan's Worlds Collide in the Trailer for Wrestling Reality Show 'Adventures in Carnyland'
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
As previously reported, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is giving fans an inside look at his side hustle as president of the ...
Watch Kyle MacLachlan Dance to Chappell Roan in a Hot Dog Suit
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Kyle MacLachlan's music taste is one with the girlies. While endlessly awaiting the new Lorde album, he's found a new favourite in Chappell...
'Back to Black' Honours Amy Winehouse's Persona but Not Her Artistry
Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
The surge of biopics in the past two decades has allowed audiences to pull down the curtain between themselves and an artist that they're p...
Toronto Outdoor Picture Show Gets '9 to 5,' 'Sorry to Bother You,' 'Empire Records' for 2024 Film Lineup
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
That cheery May weather signifies more than just an encroaching music festival season — the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is also making its...
Canadian Author Alice Munro Has Died
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Nobel Prize-winning Canadian author Alice Munro has died. She was 92. The critically acclaimed and universally beloved short story...
Judd Apatow Reveals His Favourite Movie Ending Ever
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Judd Apatow knows a thing or two about making great movies, having had a hand in a few of the most beloved films of the past 20 years as a...