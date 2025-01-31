Here's Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2025

Including 'Invincible,' new 'Bridget Jones' and some Oscar nominees

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jan 31, 2025

Prime Video Canada has announced its February 2025 slate, and while most of it isn't exactly "prime" entertainment, some of it is at least pretty good.

This includes the third season of Invincible, the Exclaim!-approved superhero cartoon for grownups. Also in its third season is the action series Reacher.

With the Oscars coming up in a little more than a month, nominated films Conclave and The Wild Robot will land on the streamer. And on the decidedly not-nominated front, so will Here, the poorly reviewed new flick from Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis.

The full lineup also includes a bunch of old films, a whole lot of 24, and the big return of Bridget Jones in Mad About the Boy on Valentine's Day, reuniting all major actors from the series.

See the schedule below. See all of February 2025's streaming offerings, including Netflix and Disney+, here.

February 1

24 S1–S9
Bones S1–S12
Man of the Year
The Exorcist III
Little Man Tate 
Hero and the Terror
Ghosts Can't Do It
The Monkey Hustle
Penitentiary
Blue Sky
Some Girls
The Miracle Worker
Inserts
Hammer
Youngblood
Day of the Outlaw
Black Caesar
My Beautiful Laundrette
Romantic Comedy 
Scorpio
Uptown Girls
Two for the Seesaw
Hidden Agenda 
Black Girl
Teen Wolf Too
Platoon 
Sheba, Baby
The Wicked Lady 
Phaedra
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert 
Valley Girl
Tank Girl
Mermaids
Vicious Lips
City of Ghosts
Foxfire Light
Sweet Land
Witness for the Prosecution
The Fugitive Kind
Summer Heat
Dances with Wolves
Five on the Black Hand Side
Topkapi
Carbon Copy
Marty
F/X 2
Deuces Wild
A Fish Called Wanda
The Apartment 
Madhouse
Winterhawk
Bucktown
Last Embrace
Irma la Douce
How to Murder Your Wife
Lilies of the Field
A.K.A. Cassius Clay
The Barefoot Contessa
Sayonara 
Scream, Blacula, Scream!
The Scarf

February 6

Invincible S3
Clean Slate
The Order

February 7

The Wild Robot
Contigo en el Futuro
Newtopia

February 11

50,000 First Dates: A True Story

February 13

My Fault: London
Broken Rage

February 14

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Soltos no Carnaval

February 18

George Lopez: Muy Católico

February 20

Reacher S3

February 21

Conclave

February 27

LOL Talent Show: Chi fa ridere è dentro S2 
House of David
Su Majestad

February 28

Here

