Prime Video Canada has announced its February 2025 slate, and while most of it isn't exactly "prime" entertainment, some of it is at least pretty good.
This includes the third season of Invincible, the Exclaim!-approved superhero cartoon for grownups. Also in its third season is the action series Reacher.
With the Oscars coming up in a little more than a month, nominated films Conclave and The Wild Robot will land on the streamer. And on the decidedly not-nominated front, so will Here, the poorly reviewed new flick from Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis.
The full lineup also includes a bunch of old films, a whole lot of 24, and the big return of Bridget Jones in Mad About the Boy on Valentine's Day, reuniting all major actors from the series.
See the schedule below. See all of February 2025's streaming offerings, including Netflix and Disney+, here.
February 1
24 S1–S9
Bones S1–S12
Man of the Year
The Exorcist III
Little Man Tate
Hero and the Terror
Ghosts Can't Do It
The Monkey Hustle
Penitentiary
Blue Sky
Some Girls
The Miracle Worker
Inserts
Hammer
Youngblood
Day of the Outlaw
Black Caesar
My Beautiful Laundrette
Romantic Comedy
Scorpio
Uptown Girls
Two for the Seesaw
Hidden Agenda
Black Girl
Teen Wolf Too
Platoon
Sheba, Baby
The Wicked Lady
Phaedra
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Valley Girl
Tank Girl
Mermaids
Vicious Lips
City of Ghosts
Foxfire Light
Sweet Land
Witness for the Prosecution
The Fugitive Kind
Summer Heat
Dances with Wolves
Five on the Black Hand Side
Topkapi
Carbon Copy
Marty
F/X 2
Deuces Wild
A Fish Called Wanda
The Apartment
Madhouse
Winterhawk
Bucktown
Last Embrace
Irma la Douce
How to Murder Your Wife
Lilies of the Field
A.K.A. Cassius Clay
The Barefoot Contessa
Sayonara
Scream, Blacula, Scream!
The Scarf
February 6
Invincible S3
Clean Slate
The Order
February 7
The Wild Robot
Contigo en el Futuro
Newtopia
February 11
50,000 First Dates: A True Story
February 13
My Fault: London
Broken Rage
February 14
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Soltos no Carnaval
February 18
George Lopez: Muy Católico
February 20
Reacher S3
February 21
Conclave
February 27
LOL Talent Show: Chi fa ridere è dentro S2
House of David
Su Majestad
February 28
Here