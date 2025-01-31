Prime Video Canada has announced its February 2025 slate, and while most of it isn't exactly "prime" entertainment, some of it is at least pretty good.

This includes the third season of Invincible, the Exclaim!-approved superhero cartoon for grownups. Also in its third season is the action series Reacher.

With the Oscars coming up in a little more than a month, nominated films Conclave and The Wild Robot will land on the streamer. And on the decidedly not-nominated front, so will Here, the poorly reviewed new flick from Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis.

The full lineup also includes a bunch of old films, a whole lot of 24, and the big return of Bridget Jones in Mad About the Boy on Valentine's Day, reuniting all major actors from the series.

See the schedule below. See all of February 2025's streaming offerings, including Netflix and Disney+, here.

February 1

24 S1–S9

Bones S1–S12

Man of the Year

The Exorcist III

Little Man Tate

Hero and the Terror

Ghosts Can't Do It

The Monkey Hustle

Penitentiary

Blue Sky

Some Girls

The Miracle Worker

Inserts

Hammer

Youngblood

Day of the Outlaw

Black Caesar

My Beautiful Laundrette

Romantic Comedy

Scorpio

Uptown Girls

Two for the Seesaw

Hidden Agenda

Black Girl

Teen Wolf Too

Platoon

Sheba, Baby

The Wicked Lady

Phaedra

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Valley Girl

Tank Girl

Mermaids

Vicious Lips

City of Ghosts

Foxfire Light

Sweet Land

Witness for the Prosecution

The Fugitive Kind

Summer Heat

Dances with Wolves

Five on the Black Hand Side

Topkapi

Carbon Copy

Marty

F/X 2

Deuces Wild

A Fish Called Wanda

The Apartment

Madhouse

Winterhawk

Bucktown

Last Embrace

Irma la Douce

How to Murder Your Wife

Lilies of the Field

A.K.A. Cassius Clay

The Barefoot Contessa

Sayonara

Scream, Blacula, Scream!

The Scarf

February 6

Invincible S3

Clean Slate

The Order

February 7

The Wild Robot

Contigo en el Futuro

Newtopia

February 11

50,000 First Dates: A True Story

February 13

My Fault: London

Broken Rage

February 14

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Soltos no Carnaval

February 18

George Lopez: Muy Católico

February 20

Reacher S3

February 21

Conclave

February 27

LOL Talent Show: Chi fa ridere è dentro S2

House of David

Su Majestad

February 28

Here