Taking its title from the pro-wrestling term to describe a non-televised event, Dark Match follows a small wrestling company that accepts a gig to perform in a backwoods town. Upon arriving in the middle of nowhere, the situation quickly turns dark, as the group discovers they've been hired by a cult leader looking to turn their bouts into actual death matches in preparation for a ritual sacrifice.

Saskatchewan's Lowell Dean writes and directs this bloody affair, penning a story that feels more apropos than ever as we increasingly grapple with the idea of truths in media and society, taking this theme to the extreme. Through a murky horror vibe, Dean confronts audiences with the A Few Good Men idea of "you can't handle the truth!" by turning performance into reality. While many genre films use the space to hold up a mirror to society, Dean does so in a creative way that simultaneously entertains and provokes.

Given its indie status, Dark Match showcases an impressive display of special effects and set design that creates a lived-in world that audiences can sink into from the opening moments of the film. Adding to that authenticity is Ayisha Issa's performance as Miss Behave, who not only demonstrates strong physicality and grace in the ring, but also hits the emotional notes of her character's predicament with great conviction.

The participation of former Undisputed WWF Champion Chris Jericho only solidifies the legitimacy of the production. Playing the cult leader who orchestrated the entire event, Jericho easily fills the ring with his intensity and charming verbosity. It's a stroke of casting genius for an indie Canadian film to bring on board one of our country's finest wrestling exports, and Jericho rises to the occasion handily.

Dark Match finds a comfortable balance between wrestling and horror that will please fans of both communities in equal measure. It's a relatively simple premise executed well, and it only gets better as the story festers in viewers' minds long after the credits roll.

Fantasia International Film Festival 2024 takes place from July 18 to August 4 in Montreal. Find details, including information about tickets, at the festival's website.