Over a decade after he portrayed Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's The Social Network, Jesse Eisenberg has shared that he'd like no association with the "problematic" Meta mastermind.

Eisenberg shared his concern with Zuckerberg's recent actions in an apperance on BBC Radio 4, expressing that he no longer wants to think of himself "as someone associated with someone like that."

"It's like this guy is... doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking," Eisenberg told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "[There are] safety concerns. Making people who are already threatened in the world more threatened."

Eisenberg was referring to Meta's January announcement that it would no longer use independent fact-checkers on Facebook and Instagram, replacing them with X-style "community notes" on the platform instead.

Zuckerberg said upon announcement that third-party moderators were "too politically biased" and that it was "time to get back to our roots around free expression."

Eisenberg continued: "These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed and what are they doing with it? Oh, they're doing it to curry favour with somebody who's preaching hate.

"That's what I think ... not as like a person who played in a movie. I think of it as somebody who is married to a woman who teaches disability justice in New York and lives for her students are going to get a little harder this year."

Eisenberg was nominated for his portrayal of Zuckerberg in The Social Network, and was recently nominated for another behind A Real Pain, the comedy drama he wrote, directed and stars in.